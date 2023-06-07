The top five fists of perimeter firewalls

With employees now working anywhere and everywhere, your data and applications have left the data center and are spread across hundreds of cloud and SaaS apps. This shift to distributed and digital business models has turned the once-sturdy firewall from a security staple into a security risk.

Zero trust can help. However, solutions like firewalls and VPNs cannot deliver zero trust. You need an inline cloud-based solution built on the principles of zero trust, not a solution that considers zero trust as an afterthought.

Download this whitepaper to understand:

The major risks that come with firewalls and VPNs in a cloud and mobile world

How a zero trust approach helps mitigate these risks

Why firewalls, VPNs, and other outdated solutions cannot deliver zero trust

The required capabilities of a real zero trust solution.

Provided by Zscaler