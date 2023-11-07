The total economic impact™ of IBM MaaS360 with Watson
Get a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of the MaaS360 on your organization
In this 2021 IBM commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, Forrester's TEI methodology was applied to examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may capture by deploying IBM MaaS360 with Watson UEM.
Forrester interviewed five decision-makers at customers with experience using IBM MaaS360 to help key decision makers identify the cost, benefit, flexibility, and risk factors that can affect their UEM investment decision.
Download this Total Economic Impact™ study to learn about potential cost savings and business benefits the surveyed enterprises may realize using MaaS360.
Provided by IBM
