Accelerate public service transformation with the cloud

The cloud empowers governments to accelerate the transformation of their services. Examples of successful transformation using the cloud, from Singapore to the UK, India to Iceland, Australia to Argentina and many countries in between, show that the public sector can respond to their citizens’ changing needs. However, they also show that transformation is about more than modern technology. There are common elements that underpin success. There are also common challenges. Some nations are well advanced, and those who started their transformation journey more recently can benefit from the experience of early adopters.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Institute has taught more than 4,000 government leaders in 23 countries through its Executive Education programme, in collaboration with leading academic and international nongovernmental institutions. Participants deliver government services of varying types and sizes. They raise five common challenges:

Where to start How to build capability How to access and buy new IT, and how to manage legacy systems The security of citizens’ data How to design better digital services for citizens.

This guide summarises the answers from the experts, many of whom have themselves had first-hand experience of nation-scale transformation. As the program participants are generally non-technical, this report is created for others like them, who want to grow their understanding and gain confidence. There are links throughout to additional resources and examples, including technical guides where appropriate.

Leaders want real examples that they can learn from, so there are case studies throughout this guide. The guide is in five distinct sections that reflect the most common challenges. Find more insight and solutions for other transformation challenges specific to your region or service at The AWS Institute.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors