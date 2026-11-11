The AI-powered HP EliteBook X combines high security and ultra-portability for executives

Many modern startups and enterprise professionals have ditched the daily cubicle for a more travel-friendly workflow, embracing hybrid work and business travel that puts new demands on the tech that employees of these businesses rely on. Instead of sitting at a stationary desktop computer, today’s workers need high-quality, capable, and ultra-lightweight laptops that can get the job done whether you’re in a boardroom, on a plane, or at home.

The HP EliteBook X family of laptops offers AI power with executive precision while maintaining a light and flexible design that keeps them ultraportable, ready to go wherever the job may lead, all without sacrificing security.

Can an AI PC keep your business secure?

AI technology has found its way into nearly every facet of business, making everyday tasks like scheduling and organizing meetings and fleshing out big ideas easier. The HP EliteBook X Flip G2i 14-inch Notebook is a next-gen AI PC designed to make the most of that burgeoning tech for the sake of your ROI. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with purpose-built NPUs capable of powering the next generation of AI software, the HP EliteBook X Flip G2i is suitable for AI workloads that can automate the menial day-to-day tasks of business, letting you focus on the more productive tasks at hand.

Keeping the work you’ve accomplished, whether with AI or without, safe and secure is an expected priority for IT professionals and executives, and new technology always seems to come with potential risks. HP EliteBook X notebooks are designed to take that risk into consideration and are protected by up to 3 years of HP Wolf Security for Business, a hardware-enforced, always-on defense solution that covers the notebook from BIOS to Browser, and everything in between, protecting your PC from modern threats and risks. It doesn’t stop at software, though, as the HP EliteBook X G2i also features Sure View to reduce visual light with a simple keystroke, making the laptop’s screen unreadable when viewed from the side to prevent passersby and would-be visual hackers from discovering sensitive data like passwords.

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How does an AI PC affect performance and battery life?

Because AI is a rapidly evolving technology, a laptop that needs to handle AI tasks should be optimized for performance, but because of the portable nature of laptops, they may not always be in an area where plugging in and staying charged is an option. A long-lasting battery, like the HP Long Life 6-cell, 68 Wh Li-ion polymer batteries found in the HP EliteBook X family of laptops, can help get the job done even under heavy loads from AI software. HP EliteBook X notebooks are available in several different configurations, including the HP EliteBook X G2i 14-inch next-gen AI PC or the HP EliteBook X Flip G2i.

Both laptops are powered by your choice of the Intel Core Ultra 5 or the Intel Core Ultra 7, with options for memory including 24GB, 32GB, or 64GB of onboard LPDDR5x-8533MT/s RAM for the HP EliteBook X G2i and 24GB, 32GB, or 64GB of LPDDR5x-9600MT/s RAM for the HP EliteBook X Flip G2i. Internal storage options include 512GB or 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs. Paired with Windows 11 Pro and up to 50 TOPS of Intel AI Boost neural processing, these laptops are not just ready for what AI can help you do today, but for the future of AI as well.

Are next-gen AI laptops portable and durable?

One might think enterprise tech that’s powerful and secure enough to keep your business trucking along on the go has surely had to compromise somewhere in its design, but the HP EliteBook X family of laptops is both sturdy and ultra-lightweight. The HP EliteBook X G2i, for example, has a starting weight of just 2.2 pounds, while the slightly heavier HP EliteBook X Flip G2i starts to tip the scales at a barely noticeable 2.86 pounds. Both notebooks offer HP Premium keyboards that are spill-resistant with atmospheric blue backlighting and a clickpad with multi-touch gesture support. However, the HP EliteBook X Flip G2i also offers support for the optional HP Pen, as the HP EliteBook X Flip has a convertible 2-in-1 design for enhanced note-taking or creative tasks.

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Secure, executive precision at your fingertips

The HP EliteBook X family offers high-powered, ultra-portable laptops that can take your business on the road without compromising security. Executive precision and future-ready technology at your fingertips are good for business, and with HP Wolf Security, you can be sure that your next-gen AI PC from HP is in good hands.