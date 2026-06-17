HPE Discover 2026 Live: all the news and announcements as they happen

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I've made it to the auditorium. Despite it being the second day, and the third keynote of three, it still looks pretty well attended. (Image credit: Future/Jane McCallion) Everything from the staging to the lighting is very on brand, which is to say very green!

Russo is on stage talking about how fast things are changing in the business worls. "The question now is not whether AI will change an enterprise" she says, it's about how it can be done safely and securely.

She's now talking about how AI systems – and agents in particular – need a structure to work properly. This means having the right data, the right infrastructure, and the right operating model, all underpinned by the right platform.

Announcement: The release of HPE Data Fabric 8.2. This offers agentic workload integration, global data catalog, and turnkey deployment.

Oh! I think we're going to do some tokenomics: (Image credit: Future)

Russo points out that if you're working in the cloud, token costs can rack up quickly as agents make repeated requests back and forward, not just in one direction – this, is the classic tokenomics conversation.

HPE has its own experience of this, she says. It's not quite the $3,400 cost in 24 hours that we heard from Dell Technologies in May, but Russo says: "We saw this firsthand ... our storage systems and our support systems process billions of operational signals coming in from our customers, and as those environments became more autonomous, and as we looked at those systems, our token consumption scaled with the amount of signals"

She continues: "So our engineers, really smart people, built an AI source support platform, we built it on-prem with Greenlake Intelligence and Private Cloud AI, and running AI in our own infrastructure gave us control over the economics and allowed us to govern that really important customer data, and it gave us better performance, and it also helped us significantly minimize the token spend associated with operating AI at scale. "We stopped being consumers of AI, and we became producers of intelligence. So, let's look at the results. We have more than 30x lower cost. We have nearly $100,000 saved per month, and that gave us the capacity to scale even further, faster. So, that is an example of how we took all of our infrastructure, all of our intellectual property, and put it to work within HPE for the goodness of our teams and also to react to customers faster."

We're moving on from data to infrastructure. There's a myth that AI reduces infrastructure, Russo says, but it's the opposite. "AI doesn't shrink your infrastructure, it expands it," she says. Naturally, HPE has an answer to this: a single control plane consisting of HPE SimpLivity PC1000, HPE Private Cloud PC3000, HPE Private Cloud PC7000, and HPE Private Cloud AI. These last three are all now available air-gapped.

Announcement: The release of HPE Morpheus 9. "[The] most advanced platform for operating modern and traditional infrastructure, as well as AI," says Russo.

"Morpheus 9 introduces several major innovations and advances our vision of a more complete enterprise platform," Russo says. "Morpheus Central provides a single operational view from the GreenLake platform across sites and regions, integrated software-defined networking based on ... Juniper technology brings policy security and micro segmentation directly into the cloud. "Stretched clustering extends resilience across sites, helping organizations maintain availability of critical workloads together," she adds.

We're talking HPE VM essentials. apparently there are over 2,000 customers using it with HVM, Kubernetes, VMware and more.

Announcement: This is an interesting one – the company's expanding its relationship with Citrix. Citrix Desktop as a service and Citrix Virtual Apps are coming to HPE VM Essentials, "enabling customers to deliver modern digital workspaces with cloud-like operations in the environment of their choice", she says.

Right, next up: OpsRamp. This is one of HPE's newer acquisition (though not as new as Juniper). "There is literally a lot more stuff running in your environment," says Russo. This makes management more difficult. "You need to understand exactly what is happening, which agents are running, which models are consuming resources, where are you spending the token," she says. From an HPE perspective, that is HPE OpsRamp observability for AI.

We're now talking about HPE Zerto. "OpsRamp helps you understand the impact of AI across your environment. What happens when something goes really wrong?" Russo alludes to the start up that got wrecked by a rogue agent earlier in the year. "We're already seeing stories about agents who modify code they weren't supposed to have access to, deleting information and creating unintended consequences, and that's why we are extending HPE Circle to support NemoClaw and OpenClaw agentic AI environments," she says.

"It helps organizations recover from unintended agent consequences and return to a trusted state. Critically, critically important as you move forward into the era of AI," she says.

I thought Russo was about to sum up, but we have (I think) one more thing to talk about: GreenLake Intelligence

Announcement: HPE Copilots and Agents on GreenLake Intelligence.

Announcemnet: HPE is partnering with ServiceNow. "GreenLake Intelligence helps you understand what's happening across your AI factories, your infrastructure, your agents, and your workloads and ServiceNow helps you operationalize that understanding through autonomous service delivery," says Russo. "Together they connect infrastructure intelligence with operational execution," she says.

WORLD CUP MENTIONED! What you see on the score board, says Russo, is just the tip of the iceberg. "Every great result is powered by much larger efforts behind the scenes," she says. "It takes extraordinary technical teams, go to market teams, and partners and customers all working together to bring these innovations to life."