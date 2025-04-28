6 steps to a stronger security posture through automation
Remote work and the acceleration of digital transformation has pushed more companies to the cloud. This has expanded the attack surface of many organizations and has led to more expensive breaches. So how can your team keep up to effectively protect your organization?
In this ebook, we’ll show you how to have a successful, proactive security program. You’ll discover:
- Why you need to integrate the tools and teams involved to see the bigger picture and understand your risks.
- How workflows and automation can help you work effectively across teams to prioritize and remediate issues before they become a breach.
Learn these six steps today that you can take for more efficient and effective attack surface hardening.
