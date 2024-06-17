Chicanes and tunnels

Complex and fragmented IT environments require secure user access to servers and networks, and current solutions such as VPNs pose efficiency and security challenges.

Admin By Request, a global endpoint security platform, has built its remote access product around Cloudflare’s tunneling software, protecting clients’ web properties and users from attacks through our global network.

In this trackside chat, Zero Trust Product Manager, Abe Carryl and COO of Admin By Request, Jacob Buus, will zoom into the journey with Cloudflare, the implementation, and the results so far for their clients.

Plus, a special guest will be joining us live, Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen - expect a thrilling Q&A.

