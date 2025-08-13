From Mishaps to Meltdowns. Could you fully recover your Active Directory?
What happens when the system that keeps your business running goes down? Active Directory is the backbone of enterprise identity and access management, authenticating millions of users worldwide. If AD goes offline, so does the business - making it a prime target for attackers.
Are you prepared for the worst-case scenario?
Join Commvault experts for an immersive webinar where we'll simulate a real-world Active Directory outage. Witness the cascading effects of AD failure and learn how to accelerate the restoration of AD—and business operations—fast. Discover tools and tactics to streamline recovery, minimize downtime, and protect access to essential systems.
Bonus:
Get a live demo of Commvault’s upcoming automated AD forest recovery solution!
Key Takeaways:
Why AD protection and recovery should be a top priority.
The critical role AD recovery plays in your overarching cyber recovery plan.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
How to automate AD recovery to minimize downtime and get the business back online fast.
