From Mishaps to Meltdowns. Could you fully recover your Active Directory?

Download Now

Could you fully recover your active directory
(Image credit: Commvault)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

What happens when the system that keeps your business running goes down? Active Directory is the backbone of enterprise identity and access management, authenticating millions of users worldwide. If AD goes offline, so does the business - making it a prime target for attackers.

Are you prepared for the worst-case scenario?

Join Commvault experts for an immersive webinar where we'll simulate a real-world Active Directory outage. Witness the cascading effects of AD failure and learn how to accelerate the restoration of AD—and business operations—fast. Discover tools and tactics to streamline recovery, minimize downtime, and protect access to essential systems.

Bonus:
Get a live demo of Commvault’s upcoming automated AD forest recovery solution!

Key Takeaways:

Why AD protection and recovery should be a top priority.

The critical role AD recovery plays in your overarching cyber recovery plan.

How to automate AD recovery to minimize downtime and get the business back online fast.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest