The security supersolution every business can afford
Small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face rapidly escalating cyber threats—including ransomware and supply chain attacks—exacerbated by budget constraints and remote work vulnerabilities. Securing against these threats requires unified protection for both employee endpoints (devices) and the corporate perimeter.
This whitepaper identifies the Virtual Private Network (VPN) as the single most crucial and cost-effective security investment. A robust VPN, such as Proton VPN for Business, simultaneously encrypts all traffic, masks IP addresses, and provides mandatory access control, effectively establishing a secure digital perimeter while safeguarding every connected device. Integrating a user-friendly VPN is essential for enabling strong, scalable defense against modern cyber dangers.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
The Practical Guide to Evaluating Agentic AI Systems
whitepaper
-
Opportunità dei servizi: perché la partnership con TD SYNNEX ti preparerà per un successo sostenibile a lungo termine
Con la costante crescita del mercato dei servizi IT, i rivenditori si trovano di fronte a un'opportunità unica di evolversi oltre le tradizionali vendite di hardware e software…