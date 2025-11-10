The security supersolution every business can afford

The security supersolution every business can afford
Small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face rapidly escalating cyber threats—including ransomware and supply chain attacks—exacerbated by budget constraints and remote work vulnerabilities. Securing against these threats requires unified protection for both employee endpoints (devices) and the corporate perimeter.

This whitepaper identifies the Virtual Private Network (VPN) as the single most crucial and cost-effective security investment. A robust VPN, such as Proton VPN for Business, simultaneously encrypts all traffic, masks IP addresses, and provides mandatory access control, effectively establishing a secure digital perimeter while safeguarding every connected device. Integrating a user-friendly VPN is essential for enabling strong, scalable defense against modern cyber dangers.

