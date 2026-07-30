Big tech faces an adapt or die predicament with open weight AI models
An array of US tech providers are now defending the AI models that undermine the illusion of big tech exceptionalism
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An array of US tech providers are now defending the AI models that undermine the illusion of big tech exceptionalism