Big tech faces an adapt or die predicament with open weight AI models

An array of US tech providers are now defending the AI models that undermine the illusion of big tech exceptionalism

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Published In Features
Conceptual image of a large-scale futuristic data center on a peach grid showcasing a prominent glowing AI cube cluster emerging from an orange container, with extensive colorful wiring linking to surrounding illuminated server racks in precise formations, representing advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure, machine learning networks, and interconnected digital systems in a high-tech conceptual 3D scene with vibrant effects.
(Image credit: Getty Images)