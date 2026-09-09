From Pilot to Scale – Why Storage Infrastructure Is Critical to AI Success N
This Omdia white paper argues that traditional data and storage infrastructures are a primary barrier to scaling AI from pilots to production. It presents Dell’s AI Data Platform, Storage Engines, and Exascale Storage as a flexible, software-first foundation that unifies file, object, and parallel file systems to meet diverse AI performance, cost, and governance needs. It concludes that Dell, together with partners like NVIDIA, can help organizations build future-proof, large-scale AI infrastruce.
Asset Type: 3rd party report
Asset Length: 14 pages
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