Snyk in 30: The Future of AI Security
How can development teams embrace the rapid speed and productivity of artificial intelligence without exposing their software to critical security risks?
In this Snyk in 30 presentation, experts from Snyk explore the evolving landscape of AI security. The session breaks down three key frontiers:
- AI-Accelerated DevSecOps: Establishing a mature, proactive security posture that matches modern development velocity.
- AI-Driven Development: Preventing AI-generated vulnerabilities in real time with Snyk Studio using "Secure at Inception" directives and automated remediation.
- AI-Native Software: Securing AI-native applications and agents against novel threats like prompt injection using Evo by Snyk.
Watch the full video to learn more about how you can protect your entire AI software lifecycle!
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