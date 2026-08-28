How to Modernize IT with Confidence: A straightforward guide to cloud, AI, and security readiness, powered by Dell and Intel

IT leaders are under pressure to support innovation, strengthen resilience and control costs, all while navigating an increasingly complex technology landscape. Yet modernization efforts can feel overwhelming when organizations are balancing legacy systems, evolving security needs and new opportunities in areas like AI and multicloud. This third-party report explores how organizations can take a more strategic, outcomes-focused approach to IT modernization.

Discover practical insights for reducing complexity, improving operational agility and building a technology foundation that supports long-term growth. Learn how forward-looking organizations are modernizing with greater confidence by aligning technology investments to business priorities, improving resilience and creating the flexibility needed to adapt to changing demands. Whether you're planning your next modernization initiative or evaluating your current strategy, this report provides valuable guidance to help you move forward with clarity and confidence. Download the report to learn how to modernize IT more effectively and accelerate business success.

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