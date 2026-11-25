It isn’t breaking news that AI has disrupted enterprise operations in ways that can keep IT leadership up at night. Anxiety can be a major factor in AI initiatives, but it also offers tremendous benefits for those very managers.

So, as the US prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, it’s a good time to highlight some of the positives that AI brings to the table alongside the turkey.

One key IT C-suite improvement wrought by AI is the greater alignment between their departments and business objectives. For most of its history, IT has been viewed as a loss leader – a necessary expense that kept the engine running but offered no ROI.

That’s no longer the case. According to a McKinsey Global Survey , at top-performing companies, “technology’s center of gravity has shifted from a cost center to a value creator.”

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

AI has a hand in shaping this new viewpoint. In fact, a report from the IBM Institute for Business Value found that organizations saw a 31% drop in IT costs by using intelligent automation driven by AI.

Another insight from the report is that “67% of the average enterprise IT budget is now dedicated to improving IT and the business – rather than keeping the lights on – up from just 33% in 2023.”

AI is also helping IT leaders boost productivity across their teams. This is seen via the reduction of helpdesk tickets; automating routine maintenance; Tier-1 support; and boilerplate coding tasks.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are the kinds of “busywork” jobs at which AI excels, and although IT can do them, it is typically an inefficient use of resources.

A blog from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis serves as a case study. It revealed that Information Services workers saw the greatest time savings from using AI; they were, by a significant margin, the biggest beneficiaries of AI.

Now IT workers have more time to…

AI and automation are freeing up IT employees to do more pressing tasks, such as: building custom software that eliminates the need for another SaaS monthly licensing fee or spending more time on research and development projects.

Workers are also finding ways to build more efficiencies into complicated ITOps workflows and creating more resilient environments that reduce downtime.

These are examples of real, tangible advantages that impact an enterprise’s bottom line. So, in addition to being thankful for stuffing, cranberry sauce and NFL football, IT leadership can add AI to their list of reasons to be grateful.