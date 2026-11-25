IT spending across Europe is expected to surge by 9.9% in 2027, according to new figures from Gartner, reaching a new high of $1.57 trillion.

Analysis by the firm projects enterprises will continue with AI infrastructure-related spending across the year. Investment in data center systems is expected to reach $167.6 billion, marking an increase on the $129 billion spent across 2026.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) spending will also surpass $82 billion, marking a 29.7% growth rate compared to the year prior.

Gartner said rising demand for high-performance compute means data center systems will remain Europe’s fastest-growing IT spending segment. Surging server prices are also a contributing factor here, however, with the analyst firm noting that costs could reach three-times those recorded in 2024.

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All told, AI-optimized server spending across Europe is expected to total $79.7 billion, underlining a sharpened focus on the underlying infrastructure required to power AI build-outs.

“The build-out of the compute capacity needed for AI remains the largest infrastructure expansion in history, and AI-optimized servers constitute the core layer of the AI infrastructure,” said John-David Lovelock, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner.

The figures from Gartner come hot on the heels of global infrastructure spending projections, published on 12 November. AI infrastructure investment is expected to reach $2.4 trillion worldwide next year, with AI-optimized server spending set to increase from $527.6 billion in 2026 to $957.2 billion in 2027.

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Software spending boom

Software-related investment is also projected to surge next year, according to Gartner, with spending closely linked to infrastructure build-outs.

Indeed, organizations are expected to spend roughly 38% of software budgets on infrastructure software as firms “prioritize the integration and scaling of AI across business processes”.

Spending on this front will top $385 billion, Gartner projects, marking 13.3% growth rate on 2026 levels.

Notably, the fastest software-related spending growth will be in AI models, with Gartner projecting a 50% growth rate in this domain.

“While software spending in Europe continues to reach double-digit growth rates, we expect a structural shift within the software segment affecting all regions,” said Lovelock.

“Today, European organizations are primarily purchasing isolated AI agents, but spending will shift toward agentic systems that can orchestrate workflow across the organization.”

“The near-term impact of cross-functional agentic AI will be modest, but the reallocation of software spending will place increasing pressure on traditional software and services markets,” Lovelock added.

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