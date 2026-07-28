Game on? Esports as an enterprise tool

It might not have the draw of the recent FIFA World Cup, but esports has a global, and growing, following.

Research suggests the global esports market is worth some US$5bn, according to data firm Statista. This is growing steadily, with some analysts predicting that the sector will reach US$10bn by 2035.

At the same time, the number of esports players is significant: Statista predicts 925m users by 2030. In the UK, trade body UKie values the sector at £111.5m.

UKie's figures date from 2019, though, so are certain to underestimate both the value and levels of participation in esports, not least because of increased uptake of gaming during the Covid-19 lockdowns.