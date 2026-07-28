Game on? Esports as an enterprise tool
Can esports help organizations recruit, retain and develop skilled staff? The military certainly thinks so. Can enterprises follow their lead?
It might not have the draw of the recent FIFA World Cup, but esports has a global, and growing, following.
Research suggests the global esports market is worth some US$5bn, according to data firm Statista. This is growing steadily, with some analysts predicting that the sector will reach US$10bn by 2035.
At the same time, the number of esports players is significant: Statista predicts 925m users by 2030. In the UK, trade body UKie values the sector at £111.5m.
UKie's figures date from 2019, though, so are certain to underestimate both the value and levels of participation in esports, not least because of increased uptake of gaming during the Covid-19 lockdowns.