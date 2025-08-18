Content funding on ITPro
At Future Publishing we rely on advertising to keep bringing you the content you love to read. The majority of the content on ITPro is created solely by our editorial team, but on occasion, we also work with external partners to create content we hope our readers will find interesting and useful.
In some cases, advertisers support us in producing content. This content is labelled so you can see who has funded it and how it was created. We use the label on the page to clarify the advertiser’s involvement in the content.
“Sponsor Content Created With…”
Articles that are labelled “Sponsor Content Created With…” are paid for and reviewed by a commercial partner. They may be produced by the client or by staff employed by ITPro. This is commercial content and so is subject to the Advertising Standards Authority regulations in the UK and Federal Trade Commission regulations in the US.
“Sponsored By…” and similar labels
Articles that are labelled as "Sponsored By…" or similar labels are independent editorial articles, created by writers employed by ITPro that have been funded through the support of a commercial partner. When planning this content, the editorial team may find alignment with a funding partner on the topic and the headline of the article but the article is not subject to any client review in advance of its publish date. This content abides by the Editors’ Code of Practice from the Independent Press Standards Organisation in the UK and Federal Trade Commission regulations in the US.
If the commercial partner receives a sponsored section within a larger editorial article, that section will have a clear “Sponsored” label.
"Preferred Partner"
Articles that are labelled as "Preferred Partner," mean a commercial partner is offering a preferential affiliate rate to Future in exchange for greater prominence on the page, such as by highlighting a particular deal for a product that our journalists recommend.
ITPro will only write content featuring “Preferred Partners” when we feel the content or product is aligned with what our audience wants. It is not sent to the funding partner for approval. This content abides by the Editors’ Code of Practice from the Independent Press Standards Organisation in the UK and Federal Trade Commission regulations in the US.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
