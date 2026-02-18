Westcon-Comstor and UiPath forge closer ties in EU growth drive

Westcon-Comstor has signed a Europe-wide distribution agreement with UiPath, aimed at helping channel partners drive new services-led growth amid increasing demand for AI-powered automation.

The pan-European deal will see Westcon-Comstor become UiPath’s strategic distributor for the region, creating a unified route to market that focuses on helping partners build pipelines, win larger deals, and accelerate time-to-revenue.

With Westcon-Comstor’s UiPath professional services offering, partners will be able to implement or expand their services in a matter of weeks, as well as leverage presales expertise, go-to-market support, and lead qualification through the Intelligent Demand (ID) sales program.

As part of the agreement, the distributor will also offer flexible payment options through its Flex financing solution to help partners close deals faster and overcome cost barriers for customers.

In an announcement, René Klein, executive vice president for Europe at Westcon-Comstor, said the expanded collaboration will help partners navigate the next wave of AI-driven transformation.

“By becoming UiPath’s strategic distributor in Europe, we’re bringing a far more involved, services-led model to the market – one that helps partners move beyond simply selling automation so they can deliver, fund and scale it,” he commented.

“Through our commercial innovation and data-driven approach we’re equipping partners with everything they need to build long term, value-rich automation practices.”

The new, unified route-to-market builds on Westcon-Comstor’s existing UiPath distribution agreement, which covers the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, and Germany.

By consolidating its region-wide distribution, UiPath said channel partners will benefit from consistent enablement and packaged services geared towards growing margin-rich recurring revenues.

According to Madeleine Ellis, UiPath’s area vice president of Channel & Partners International, the collaboration reflects a market shift towards enterprise-grade automation programs that span testing, operations, AI-assisted workflows, and end-to-end digital transformation.

“As organizations move from pilots to enterprise-wide programs, partners need the capability, commercial flexibility and services support to scale with confidence,” she explained.

“By strengthening our collaboration with Westcon as our strategic distribution partner for Europe, we are creating a focused, services-led route to market that accelerates time-to-revenue, unlocks constrained budgets and enables partners to build durable, high-margin recurring revenue streams.”

