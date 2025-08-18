Shaping the future of tech
Breaking through barriers to growth
The tech sector is navigating an increasingly complex landscape of evolving business models, changing regulations, and shifting user and customer expectations.
While there’s challenge in change, there’s opportunity, too. Across the sector—from social platforms and software vendors to consumer electronics and professional services firms—the opportunities for growth are vast.
Download this eBook to learn more!
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
UK telecoms firm takes systems offline after cyber attack
News The Warlock ransomware group said it was selling a million stolen documents
-
What is 'quiet cracking' and how can leaders stop it?
In-depth The latest workplace phenomenon is being fueled by fears of AI taking jobs and a lack of communication from leaders