JFrog names go-to-market veteran as new CMO
The experienced industry leader will lead JFrog’s global marketing activity as the firm enters its next growth phase
Software supply chain specialist JFrog has announced the appointment of Genefa Murphy as its new chief marketing officer (CMO), effective immediately.
The appointment marks the next stage of the company’s plan to drive further growth and bolster its standing in the AI-driven software supply chain space.
A seasoned CMO and go-to-market (GTM) leader, Murphy arrives with a strong track record of driving global enterprise software growth and strategic business expansion.
Most recently, she held the role of chief marketing and content officer at Udemy, a prominent provider of AI-powered skills development software.
Murphy has also previously served as CMO of Five9, senior vice president and CMO of Micro Focus, as well as global vice president of corporate marketing and communications at HPE.
As CMO, she will lead JFrog’s global marketing organization from its California headquarters, targeting new growth through its Software Supply Chain Platform.
JFrog CEO and co-founder, Shlomi Ben Haim, said the appointment comes at a “defining moment” for the company, as AI advancements continue to drive innovation across software supply chain management, security, and governance.
“Software creation and usage in the era of AI is converging faster than ever, creating enormous opportunities for enterprises to build and deliver software with speed and trust at scale,” he explained.
“JFrog sets the standard for responsible AI adoption and plays a mission-critical role as the system of record for all software packages. Genefa’s proven ability to accelerate growth will be instrumental as we leap forward."
Leveraged by more than 7,000 customers globally, JFrog’s Software Supply Chain Platform unifies DevOps, DevSecOps, and MLOps to provide a single system of record that helps organizations build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely.
Commenting on her new role, Murphy highlighted AI’s impact on software change and the increasing need for trust, control, and discipline across the software supply chain.
“JFrog has been architected for this reality from the start, and already helps teams around the world ship reliable software at scale,” she said.
“I’m excited to join a company that focuses on solving hard, foundational problems so developers and organisations can adopt AI with confidence and take advantage of the surge of new possibilities ahead - and win.”
