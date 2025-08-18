The Data Foundation for the Age of AI
See how you can build a data strategy for the age of AI. How Data Cloud unifies data for use in personalisation and grounded AI.
Your AI strategy is only as good as your data strategy. Check out this white paper to explore how Data Cloud is helping businesses:
- Connect customer data at scale
- Build unified customer profiles
- Power generative AI with relevant context
- Connect to other data lakes with zero ETL
- Train custom, predictive AI models activated across your CRM
- Realise the combined value of AWS and Salesforce
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.