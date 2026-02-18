ITPro Best of Show NAB 2026 awards now open for entries

Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Submissions for Future’s Best of Show Awards at NAB Show 2026 are now officially open.
The annual awards celebrate products being launched or on display at the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas.
Entries must be submitted by 23:59 PST on 3rd April 2026.
The awards provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one of the industry’s most attended shows.
Vendors can choose to enter into Best of Show awards from seven leading publications, including AV Technology, MIX, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, ITPro, TVBEurope, and TV Tech
This year’s awards include a range of benefits, such as fully licensed nominee badges that can be displayed at the show. Winners will also receive a trophy at the show, a press release, social graphics and digital banners and be featured in the relevant publication.
Click here to begin your entry ahead of the 3rd April deadline.
