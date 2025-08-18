The State of Data and Analytics Report

The State of Data and Analytics Report
(Image credit: Salesforce)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

We surveyed over 10,000 analytics, IT, and business leaders for insights on data management and decision-making in the age of artificial intelligence.

Download now!

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest