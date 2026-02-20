Sumo Logic expands European footprint with AWS Sovereign Cloud deal

Sumo Logic is expanding its EMEA footprint with planned availability of its AI-powered security solutions on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Swiss Data Center region.

The move aims to bolster support for European organizations' data privacy, sovereignty, resiliency, and security needs as they push ahead with digital and AI strategies.

Sumo Logic said the expansion will enable businesses to deploy its security analytics and SIEM capabilities while keeping data in-country or within designated time zones as demand for sovereign cloud services grows.

According to research from IDC, 63% of organizations are now more likely to adopt sovereign cloud services due to recent geopolitical events, with spending tipped to reach more than $400 million by 2029.

Despite the growing market, Eric Avery, global head of infrastructure and data at Sumo Logic, said strict data sovereignty regulations are creating barriers for many organizations – particularly across regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and the public sector.

“Previously, enterprises in highly regulated industries have been limited in their choice of cloud security solutions while meeting compliance requirements like Switzerland’s FADP,” he explained.

“Sumo Logic's innovations around SIEM and agentic AI, combined with AWS' European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure, provides the ideal response.”

AWS sovereign cloud and Swiss expansion

Under the expansion, Sumo Logic’s Intelligent Security Operations platform will be made available for deployments on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud to help customers operate cloud workloads in an independently governed environment while using Sumo Logic to log, track, and secure deployments.

The security vendor also confirmed plans to roll out its platform in Switzerland in an effort to better support customers that require faster in-country data processing in line with the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP), as well as GDPR obligations.

By expanding its footprint to the AWS Swiss Data Center, Sumo Logic said organizations operating within Swiss borders will be able to leverage its agentic AI-driven log analytics and advanced SIEM capabilities to boost compliance, while benefitting from a faster, low-latency environment.

“We deliver reliable security operations that help organizations stay secure and compliant while running services locally with the performance and scale they need,” Avery added.

