Sumo Logic expands European footprint with AWS Sovereign Cloud deal
The vendor is extending its AI-powered security platform to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Swiss Data Center
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Sumo Logic is expanding its EMEA footprint with planned availability of its AI-powered security solutions on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Swiss Data Center region.
The move aims to bolster support for European organizations' data privacy, sovereignty, resiliency, and security needs as they push ahead with digital and AI strategies.
Sumo Logic said the expansion will enable businesses to deploy its security analytics and SIEM capabilities while keeping data in-country or within designated time zones as demand for sovereign cloud services grows.
According to research from IDC, 63% of organizations are now more likely to adopt sovereign cloud services due to recent geopolitical events, with spending tipped to reach more than $400 million by 2029.
Despite the growing market, Eric Avery, global head of infrastructure and data at Sumo Logic, said strict data sovereignty regulations are creating barriers for many organizations – particularly across regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and the public sector.
“Previously, enterprises in highly regulated industries have been limited in their choice of cloud security solutions while meeting compliance requirements like Switzerland’s FADP,” he explained.
“Sumo Logic's innovations around SIEM and agentic AI, combined with AWS' European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure, provides the ideal response.”
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
AWS sovereign cloud and Swiss expansion
Under the expansion, Sumo Logic’s Intelligent Security Operations platform will be made available for deployments on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud to help customers operate cloud workloads in an independently governed environment while using Sumo Logic to log, track, and secure deployments.
The security vendor also confirmed plans to roll out its platform in Switzerland in an effort to better support customers that require faster in-country data processing in line with the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP), as well as GDPR obligations.
By expanding its footprint to the AWS Swiss Data Center, Sumo Logic said organizations operating within Swiss borders will be able to leverage its agentic AI-driven log analytics and advanced SIEM capabilities to boost compliance, while benefitting from a faster, low-latency environment.
“We deliver reliable security operations that help organizations stay secure and compliant while running services locally with the performance and scale they need,” Avery added.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Going all-in on digital sovereignty
ITPro Podcast Geopolitical uncertainty is intensifying public and private sector focus on true sovereign workloads
-
Microsoft says 100% of its global electricity consumption is now matched by renewable energy
News The tech giant is among the largest corporate purchasers of renewable energy
-
IBM Sovereign Core targets AI and cloud data residency gains for European enterprises
News The new IBM Sovereign Core service allows organizations to build, manage, and deploy their own AI-ready sovereign workloads
-
What the new AWS European Sovereign Cloud means for enterprises
News AWS has announced the general availability of its European Sovereign Cloud. Here's what the launch means for enterprises operating in the region.
-
AWS just quietly increased EC2 Capacity Block prices – here's what you need to know
News The AWS price increases mean booking GPU capacity in advance just got more expensive
-
Cloud infrastructure spending hit $102.6 billion in Q3 2025 – and AWS marked its strongest performance in three years
News Hyperscalers are increasingly offering platform-level capabilities that support multi-model deployment and the reliable operation of AI agents
-
Nutanix wants to help customers shore up cloud sovereignty
News New automation tools and infrastructure management capabilities look to tackle single-vendor dependency and shore up sovereignty requirements
-
AWS re:Invent 2025 live: All the news and announcements from day two in Las Vegas
Live Blog Keep tabs on all the latest announcements from day-two at AWS re:Invent 2025 in Las Vegas
-
AWS has a chance to show its mettle at re:Invent 2025
Analysis The hyperscaler will be betting big on its AI stack and infrastructure credentials
-
AWS pledges $50 billion to expand AI and HPC infrastructure for US government clients
News The company said an extra 1.3 gigawatts of compute capacity will help government agencies advance America’s AI leadership