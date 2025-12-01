AWS and Google announce multicloud collaboration

Businesses that have adopted a multicloud strategy have a new option that could simplify their cloud deployments – as long as they use Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

Rob Enns and Robert Kennedy — vice presidents of cloud networking at Google Cloud and network services at AWS, respectively — have published a blog post announcing a new networking collaboration that combines AWS Interconnect – multicloud, and Google Cloud Cross-Cloud Interconnect.

The offering, which hasn’t publicly been given a name of its own, will remove the complexity of ‘do-it-yourself’ multicloud integration and management, the authors said.

“This collaboration also introduces a new open specification for network interoperability, enabling customers to establish private, high-speed connectivity between Google Cloud and AWS with high levels of automation and speed,” they added.

Kennedy said the development “represents a fundamental shift in multicloud connectivity”.

Salesforce, a long-time AWS partner and customer, was revealed as one of the day-one users of the new offering. Jim Ostrognai, senior vice president of software engineering at the SaaS company, lauded the collaboration, saying it “accelerates [its] customers’ ability to ground their AI and analytics in trusted data, regardless of where it resides”.

News of the partnership between the two companies that have more commonly been more rivals than collaborators came one day ahead of Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassey’s keynote speech at AWS re:Invent.

The company’s annual conference, which takes place in Las Vegas from 1 to 5 December, is where the company gets to show off its latest products, partnerships, and technological advancements.

The company is typically tight-lipped about what will be announced in the run-up to the event, making the joint blog post with Google Cloud something of a rarity.