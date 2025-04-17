Solution Brief: Find Known and Unknown Threats Faster

Fortinet
Find and Address Cloud-based Threats Faster with Lacework FortiCNAPP.

Non-native cloud solutions are no match for today’s dynamic cloud environments and determined threat actors. FortiCNAPP offers unified control from code to cloud, ensuring your security measures are always a step ahead of potential threats to:

- Consolidate cloud protections
- Extend the Security Fabric
- Find known and unknown threats
- Respond in real time

