The 7 Deadly Gaps of Cloud Security

Cloud security teams are overwhelmed—too many tools, too much noise, and not enough visibility. The result? Gaps attackers love to exploit.

Use this checklist to identify the 7 critical gaps most teams face and see how many boxes you can check off.

