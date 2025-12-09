The Total Economic Impact™ of Clumio: Quantifying ROI in Cloud-Native Data Protection
Enterprises need secure, reliable, and cost-effective ways to back up and restore cloud workloads—solutions that scale globally, require minimal management, and deliver strong protection against data loss, ransomware, and compliance risk.
This Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study reveals how Clumio’s immutable, serverless SaaS backup solution helps organizations achieve those goals. With built-in ransomware defense, rapid recovery, and visibility to reduce cloud storage costs, Clumio provides a modern approach to data resilience—protecting mission-critical AWS workloads while delivering measurable business value.
Download the comprehensive study to learn:
- How Clumio’s cloud-native, air-gapped architecture strengthens ransomware defense
- Proven cost savings of up to 50% through optimized AWS storage and management efficiency
176% ROI and payback in under 6 months, validated by Forrester’s analysis
- The financial and operational benefits of automating backup and recovery at scale
- How Clumio simplifies compliance, audit readiness, and DR resilience
Get the facts behind the ROI of modern data protection. Download the Forrester TEI report today!
