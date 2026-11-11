Engineering the Exascale AI Factory: GIGAPOD NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72

Enterprise AI has reached a critical inflection point. As multi-modal models and complex agentic workflows replace basic request-and-response patterns, conventional rack architectures built around individual 8-GPU servers are hitting an infrastructure wall. Today's limits are no longer defined by raw FLOPS, but by memory domain coherent boundaries, interconnect latency, and thermal dissipation ceilings.

This white paper introduces the GIGAPOD NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 a factory integrated, turnkey rack-scale blueprint designed specifically for trillion-parameter agentic AI. Co-engineered by GIGABYTE and NVIDIA, the solution unifies 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs into a single, cohesive 20.7 TB HBM4 memory domain via a 6th-Gen NVLink 260 TB/s all-to-all switch fabric. Powered by high-density Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) supporting up to 240 kW per rack, GIGAPOD captures over 92% of rack heat, operating stably with 45 degrees celcius warm water to eliminate energy-intensive facility chillers.

Key Takeaways:

Breaking the Infrastructure Wall: How unified rack-scale memory domains eliminate memory-offloading stalls during long reasoning chains.

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Turnkey Deployment Economics: How L11/L12 pre-tested GIGAPOD units compress cluster integration timelines from months down to days.

Next-Gen Facility & Power Engineering: Practical insights into accommodating 54V DC busbars, 5,000A power distribution, and in-row Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs).

Scalable Unit ROI: Discover how Vera Rubin NVL72 delivers 25% higher NVFP4 inference throughput while halving the compute rack footprint compared to previous-generation architectures.

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