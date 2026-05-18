Dell Technologies World 2026: all the news, updates, and announcements from the Day 1 keynote

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Diogo Rau, EVP and chief information and digital officer at pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, has joined Dell on stage. He's talking about the history of Lilly, which is 140 years old now, stretching from the American Civil War through World War I and onwards, including the discovery of penicillin*, synthesising insulin, and using the scientific method in medicine.

(*ITPro is aware of the existence of Alexander Fleming, discoverer of penicillin and father antibiotics)

Fast forwarding, Lilly was one of the earliest investors in supercomputers, having installed a Cray Two system back in the day. It has recently installed one of the most powerful supercomputers in the pharmaceutical industry.

According to Rau, AI and digital twins have become cornerstones of what the company is doing now as a manufacturer of medicines and treatments.