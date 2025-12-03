HPE Discover Barcelona 2025: All the news, updates, and announcements live from Barcelona

Refresh

Neri is now going over some of the supercomputing announcements that were recently made just before and at SC conference in October. You can read more about the new Cray GX5000 and K3000 systems here, and the DoE supercomputer announcements here. HPE Cray EX4000 supercomputing hardware on the show floor (Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future)

A few bullet points on what was announced in the meantime New capabilities for HPE Morpheus Software, including software-defined networking for VMs hosted on HVM hypervisor in VM Essentials and Morpheus Enterprise Software

Apstra Data Center Director from Juniper, which will be integrated into Morpheus

Stretched cluster capabilities for Morpheus

Zerto cybersecurity software is being integrated into Morpheus

HPE VM Essentials backup on Veeam Data Platform 1.3

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes with Nvidia AI Data Platform reference design

A few connectivity issues have meant I've not been able to post some updates on GreenLake, Alletra Storage, and security. There will be some standalone articles on these announcements from me later!

We're now moving onto hybrid cloud and, inevitably, GreenLake. "Hybrid Cloud gives you resilience, flexibility and speed with more control and lower cost, and that's why customers are choosing GreenLake," claims Neri. "When we first mentioned GreenLake, our goal was not to build another cloud. It was to deliver a better cloud experience, one that ... [offered] a consistent cloud operating model across your entire IT estate."

Neri is now back on stage, continuing Rahim's thoughts saying: "Personally could not be prouder of what a new combined network HPE has already accomplished and what they will do next. Rami and I had the same vision from the very beginning, which was to create a new network together, and I truly believe we are on the path to do so."

Wrapping up, Rahim says: "It's been, what, less than six months since we closed this acquisition, and I hope you agree with me that we have already made massive progress in our integration efforts, the fact that we are here today announcing new products and solutions and not just announcing the intent, but showing them the help on the Discover show floor should tell you that we are committed not only to our vision, but to truly bring it into life." "Now as we look forward, one thing is clear, it's time for a new generation of networks – HPE networks – to be a new leader," he continues. "We have the tech. We have the track record of innovation. We have the worldwide go to market scale, including a fantastic partner community. "We have a bold vision, and we have the team that can execute on that bold vision and bring it all to life. So a very big thank you for believing in us and for supporting us. We could not do it without you. Thank you for joining us on this journey."

Some more product announcements: the QFX5250 switch with HPE tomahawk 6 technology and MX301 edge router. Once again you can read more here. Rahim is also talking up the AMD Helios and Nvidia AI Factory announcements from earlier in the week. "I could not be more proud of our partnership with Nvidia, and I believe these joint solutions will give customers the assurance they need to deploy our routing technology with Nvidia's cutting edge products with confidence," he says of the continuing Nvidia partnership. On AMD, he adds: " Iam stoked to announce the HPE will be offering AMD Helios AI rack worldwide starting next year. The Helios rack scale architecture is an open platform for large scale AI workloads, putting industry standards at the forefront of the design. So recall I said earlier that scale up networking has been uncharted territory. Well, that's about to change. I'm very excited to announce an HPE Juniper network and scale up youth nets, which designed specifically for Helios AI rack. This is an industry first scale up solution using open standard Ethernet, in other words, no proprietary vendor login."

We're now onto GreenLake, the ever shifting backbone of HPE offerings. For those who have been familiar with HPE for a while, you'll know that GreenLake was originally pitched as something akin to a cloud service, with on-demand and consumption-based pricing at its core. It's now morphed into something like a managed service. "We make deploying and managing AI data centers simpler and much more efficient, but we don't stop there; with GreenLake only HPE can provide end to end data center solutions across compute, storage and networking, along with expertise and services," Rahim explains.

The two platforms are being "cross pollinated", says Rahim. Some elements of Mist are moving to Aruba Central and vice versa. Eventually, says Rahim, there will be no difference between the two. HPE is also launching a joint WiFi-7 access point that unifies Juniper and Aruba technology. This will be launching in Q3 next year, around the time of HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026. You can read more on these announcements in my full write-up here.

Rahim is now talking about the differences between Juniper Mist and HPE Aruba Networking Central, how Mist was built for the cloud while Aruba was more of an on-premises play. "We have two industry leading network AI platforms, Aruba Central and Juniper Mist, Aruba Central and Juniper Mist, both delivering real and valuable results to our customer each," says Rahim. "Every day by adopting our platforms, our customers have seen up to a 90% reduction in travel tickets and on site service calls. They've also seen a drastic decrease in the amount of time they have to spend in hands on network operations." "Each of these solutions is unique and compelling in different ways," he says.

Joining Neri on stage now is Rami Rahim, formerly CEO of Juniper Networks, now VP and GM of networking at HPE. He's talking up the importance of networking in the future of enterprise infrastructure, including AI infrastructure connecting thousands of GPUs together for massive processing power. Rahim is also talking about the idea of "self driving" networks. Expect to hear more about this both here at Discover and from HPE in the future. It seems to be a key marketing point, USP, and concept for how AI networks will work in the future. (Image credit: Future)

Networking, cloud, and AI are the watch words here – a bit of a shift from the edge to cloud to AI mantra of Discover Las Vegas 2024, but an understandable one. The Juniper Networks acquisition (which he's discussing now) has perhaps obviously made networking an important story for HPE. Realistically, it's also one of the main enablers of edge computing anyway. Neri adds that he's excited to share some news about how Juniper Networks (now HPE Juniper Networking) will integrate with the company's existing Aruba Networking portfolio.

And here's the man himself. He's addressing the delegates, acknowledging that there's a mix of technologists and business leaders here. He's also – as expected – talking about the future of AI including 'physical AI', AKA robots. Anecdotally, this is a trend that I'm hearing more and more, which feels very "back to the future" – it was a topic of conversation pre-pandemic, as was digital twinning... (Image credit: Future)

The auditorium is starting to fill up as CEO Antonio Neri is expected on stage imminently (Image credit: Jane McCallion/Future)

Here's one of the bots in action – getting a bit overwhelmed by the attention at the end it seems. According to our tour guide they're not just on the floor to look cute and entertain – they demonstrate technology and connectivity that can be used in manufacturing. Football playing robot at HPE Discover Barcelona 2025 - YouTube Watch On