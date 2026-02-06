Never Outgrow Your Storage
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Extending the lifecycle of infrastructure assets is becoming increasingly important as organizations seek to balance performance demands with cost efficiency and sustainability goals. This infographic provides a visual overview of the factors that influence infrastructure longevity, highlighting common challenges and opportunities associated with refresh cycles and ongoing modernization. Readers will gain insight into how thoughtful lifecycle extension can help maximize return on investment while maintaining operational stability. Download the infographic to quickly understand how extending lifecycle strategies can support smarter infrastructure planning and long-term efficiency.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
Buoyed by OpenAI partnership, Snowflake teases more big things to come
News Snowflake’s executive vice president of product highlights key innovations that are being brought to market at super speed
-
The agentic identity crisis
ITPro Podcast With millions of AI agents being deployed, how can security teams maintain oversight and governance?