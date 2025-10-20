Amazon Web Services outage live: Hundreds of apps including Slack, mobile carriers, banking services down

A major internet outage has taken down hundreds of applications globally, with customers reporting disruption to services such as Snapchat, Vodafone, Slack, and Amazon.

The outage, which stats from Downdetector show began at around 7.30am UK time, is believed to be linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Initial reports show consumers reporting disruption to banking applications, with Lloyds and Halifax customers unable to access services.

This is a developing story, and ITPro will provide regular updates.