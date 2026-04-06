The power challenges UK data centers face

There has been much hand-wringing about the extent to which grid constraint challenges are hindering the rollout of new UK data centers and even slowing the country’s attempt at AI leadership. The reality, however, is less desperate than suggested by some routinely cited numbers.

“There are upwards of 50 gigawatts (GW) of data centers wanting to connect to the grid by 2030,” says Dan Roberts, executive director at Frontier Economics’ energy practice. By contrast, Oxford Economics estimates that the UK had around 2.9 GW of data centers in 2025.

“There is no way these will all be built,” says Roberts. He explains that many of these are speculative projects by developers, with some just an option on a piece of land with no planning permission and not even a memo of understanding with potential users.

Another number bandied around is from the electricity regulator Ofgem stating that 20 GW of data center sites have financing behind them. “This doesn’t mean they’ve got all the financing they need nor that a final investment decision has been taken,” says Roberts. So, many of these won’t be built either.

In fact, Oxford Economics estimates that new data centers will add around 6.2 GW of IT power capacity by 2030.

With all this in mind, what does the future of data center buildout in the UK look like?

Getting connected

It can take up to a decade to get connected to the electricity grid. But there can sometimes be work-arounds as outlined by Clarissa Hahn, an economist at Oxford Economics. “There are a lot of sites that have existing grid connections, so you don't necessarily need a new grid connection. You can leverage an existing one,” she says. These might be old coal power stations or substations.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other operators are generating their own power, often to meet net zero targets, using hybrid models that combine onsite renewables with electricity from the National Grid.

Google, which is investing billions into new UK data centers, told ITPro that it is tackling UK energy challenges by partnering with providers of sustainable solutions. Its Waltham Cross data center will use 95% carbon-free power via Shell-backed wind and battery storage. The company is also pushing grid reform, minimizing water use, enabling heat reuse, and working with stakeholders to support digital infrastructure growth.

Government stepping in

In a consultation dated 12 March 2026, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero put forward reforms, which include prioritizing data centers , especially AI-linked ones, over less critical or speculative projects. There will be tough queue management rules and fast-tracking procedures for critical projects facing delays. The Confederation of British Industry welcomed the move.

Operators still have challenges to overcome in the UK. For example, they also face high prices for running data centers due to the cost of energy in the UK. Generator Drax Global says the UK has some of the highest electricity prices in the developed world.

Yet despite these challenges the UK boasts the second highest number of data centers in the world after the US.

“The UK is not an attractive place to build data centers because of the high electricity prices - they’re much higher than in Nordic countries for example,” says Hahn. “They build them here because of where the demand is.” She explains that these data centers need to be close to demand for latency reasons so they can instantly process digital interactions. An extreme example are algorithmic trading firms which build data centers right next to stock exchanges as they trade in milliseconds.

Another reason why operators tolerate high electricity prices is so they can be first to market to stay ahead in areas like AI.

Structural market flaws

The problem of high electricity prices is unlikely to change soon. In a blog published July 2025, Deloitte explained that UK electricity prices are structurally high, largely due to the system’s heavy reliance on gas. Around a third of UK power generation comes from gas, leaving the country vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions that can send prices soaring.

The issue is compounded by the UK’s marginal pricing model, where the final unit of electricity needed, often gas, sets the price for all power. This means even cheaper renewable energy is priced at gas-linked rates. This applies even if the most expensive energy source is contributing just one percent of electricity output.

So while renewables now generate over half of UK electricity, prices remain high. Legacy subsidy contracts, rising input costs and the need for backup capacity, storage and grid upgrades all add to bills.

Deloitte said that policy also keeps electricity prices elevated. Green levies account for about 10% of industrial bills and are more directly passed on to consumers than in other countries, where such costs are often absorbed through taxation. Although recently the government has moved some of those costs onto general taxation and is looking to reduce indirect costs, such as network charges, for some industrial users.

Power outlook

However, there is hope that UK electricity prices are not set to remain high forever. “Wholesale electricity prices are forecast to fall in a sustained way going forward,” says Paul Lukehurst, a senior engineer at EvoEnergy, an energy technology solutions provider. Falling prices could accelerate investment into UK data center construction.

The government is also reforming the queuing system so the most viable renewables projects should be able to connect to the grid more quickly.

As renewables become more prevalent Lukehurst believes electricity prices should also become more stable as gas gradually falls out of the equation. “The big point will come when there are significant periods of time where there's no gas on the grid at all,” he says. He explains that gas-fired plants are already four to five times more expensive than newer renewable technologies, due to higher construction, maintenance and fuel costs.

With the advent of battery storage, more distributed renewables across the country and the eventual addition of extra nuclear power, which is always on, should mean there’s less need for gas to provide baseload to the grid.

Another factor is that older renewables will start falling out of the subsidy regime over the next 10 years, which will also have a positive impact on the electricity prices and replacement renewables will produce even cheaper electricity.

Nonetheless, Lukehurst believes it could take a decade for these structural changes to be fully felt, meaning there is unlikely to be much short term relief for electricity prices for data center operators.