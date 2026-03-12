UK government to prioritize data center grid access, cut down on speculative applications
The new approvals system aims to put a halt to speculative connection applications
Frustrated by the rocketing number of requests to connect to the National Grid, the UK government is planning a new system that could see data centers prioritized.
Over the last six months, the queue for demand connections to the transmission network has grown by 460%, thanks largely to speculative applications.
These are swamping the pipeline, delaying connections for strategically important projects and leading to waits of up to 15 years.
The government’s answer is to prioritize certain projects, including AI data centers, AI Growth Zones, and industrial sites that can deliver growth and jobs.
"The UK is home to Europe’s leading AI ecosystem, with firms like Nscale and Wayve pulling in billions of pounds worth of investment," said AI minister Kanishka Narayan.
"Delivering data centers - which we’re turbo-charging through our AI Growth Zones - is fundamental to this work, and all of this relies on access to the grid. These timely reforms will help us move at pace, to seize AI’s potential to help build a wealthier and fairer Britain."
Along with prioritizing connections for key projects, the reforms aim to tackle speculative applications and create a fairer, more efficient system by making it harder to join and remain in the queue.
Ofgem is now looking at how to achieve this, with measures likely to include increasing the financial requirements for developers in the queue – for example through deposits or fees which would be payable if key milestones are not met.
AI Growth Zones prioritized
The government will also publish a list of strategically important projects, particularly AI Growth Zones, which will be at the front of the queue as capacity is freed up or created.
It will also move to a “strategically aligned” process that prioritizes connections for facilities that are close to parts of the grid with high capacity, reducing the need for unnecessary new infrastructure.
"The surge in demand applications shows the strength of investment interest across Great Britain, but the demand connections pipeline must reflect projects that are credible, ready and committed to progressing," said Kayte O’Neill, COO of the National Energy System Operator (NESO).
"We are committed to working with government, industry and Ofgem to prioritise strategically important projects, while removing speculative applications. This will ensure data centres, industrial sites and vital public services can access clean, reliable power, while also supporting growth, innovation and jobs across Britain."
The initiative has been welcomed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which has complained that delayed grid connections have consistently blocked business investment for several years.
“Prioritizing strategically important projects that bring jobs, investment and economic growth to communities across the country is the right approach to address a defunct and oversubscribed process that’s left major investors waiting up to 15 years to connect," said Jennifer Beckwith, CBI senior manager for energy transition.
“Alongside planning reforms, speeding-up grid connection is essential to give both domestic and international investors greater confidence that large-scale, high-value and economically significant projects can move more rapidly from development to delivery."
