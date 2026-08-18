Ever since the first groundbreaking microchip was created in the late 1950s, the race has been on to make these components smaller, more powerful, and faster.

In 2026, the quest for dominance in the AI sector is driving investment and innovation in the processor sector: AI may be software, but the power and speed of these chips will determine the success of the AI platforms.

AMD, Intel, and Nvidia are all leading producers of GPUs and CPUs for artificial intelligence, but coming up behind this trio is Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its Trainium series of chips. We explain what AWS Trainium is and how the technology industry is adopting these chips to deliver AI models at scale and speed.

What is AWS Trainium?

AWS Trainium is the name of a series of computer chips designed to power both the training and the running of artificial intelligence. The name ‘Trainium’ is simply a play on words: machine learning models need to be trained, while the ‘-ium’ part evokes chemical elements, such as titanium.

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According to Amazon , AWS Trainium has been custom-built “to do one thing and one thing only: process massive amounts of data to help advance the development of generative AI”. In fact, Amazon describes AWS Trainium as “a powerhouse of brute computational force,” meaning every microscopic particle of the chip has been refined for the maximum amount of processing capability.

Amazon says a single AWS Trainium chip can complete trillions of calculations in just one second, and it’s this power the company hopes will see its chips at the core of AI infrastructure in the years ahead.

With all the major tech giants competing to place their specific chips at the heart of AI, it’s easy to see why this matters so much; a 2025 report from UN Trade and Development predicted the AI market would be worth $4.8 trillion by 2033.

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When was AWS Trainium launched?

AWS Trainium was first announced in late 2020 with a roadmap to arrive in the first half of 2021. The AWS Trainium family is now up to Trainium3 (Trn3), unveiled at AWS’s re:Invent expo in December 2025 . Compared with Trainium2, it doubles the compute performance and has 1.5x the memory capacity.

AWS Trainium chips are made by Annapurna Labs, an Israeli-based microelectronics company acquired by Amazon Web Services in 2015 for around $350 million.

Who uses AWS Trainium?

Direct Trainium customers are typically organizations that are involved in the training of large language models and other frontier AI.

Anthropic’s Claude, for example, has been trained – and runs – extensively on AWS Trainium chips. Additionally, Anthropic’s Project Rainier – one of the world’s largest AI compute clusters – is built on more than a million AWS Trainium2 chips.

Other AWS Trainium customers at present include Databricks, HCL, Hugging Face, PyTorch, and Ricoh.

What are the benefits of AWS Trainium?

One of the key selling points of Trainium is its reported efficiency.

Since the launch of AWS Trainium3, Amazon says customers have reduced their AI training costs by up to 50% as well as massively lowering inference latency, which is the time taken between sending a request to an AI model and receiving an answer. Energy efficiency has also been increased by 40%.

AWS Trainium3 UltraServers consist of 144 Trainium3 chips, and Amazon says these cut the time taken to train AI models from months to weeks, making previously impractical or too expensive projects now a reality.

How does AWS Trainium differ from AWS Graviton?

Both AWS Trainium and AWS Graviton are types of computer chips from Amazon Web Services. However, while AWS Trainium is used for the training and running of AI models, AWS Graviton handles the day-to-day cloud computing needs that keep the internet running.

It’s also the power behind the rollout of agentic AI systems by companies worldwide and is used to manage the workload of these agents to respond automatically to queries from users. AWS Graviton customers include Arm, Crowdtrike, HubSpot, Pinterest, and Snap.

What comes next for AWS Trainium?

Amazon is already working on AWS Trainium4, which it says will represent a “foundational leap” forward in processing power, speed, and efficiency for modern AI workloads.

This could include offering a 6x performance upgrade over AWS Trainium3. These chips are expected to arrive sometime in 2027 and will have unprecedented interoperability with Nvidia NVLink Fusion high-speed chip interconnect technology.