Why the UK is primed to lead a global charge in ‘green AI’ innovation
UKAI says there are major economic incentives and a big opportunity for the UK to lead the world in green AI development
‘Green AI’ is good for business, and UK trade group UKAI is calling for more government support to position the country as the go-to location for eco-conscious tech companies.
AI that's efficient, affordable, deployable at scale, and aligned with long-term economic and environmental sustainability isn't just better for the planet, it makes economic sense, according to UKAI.
Future advantage won't just be a question of raw compute, the trade group said, but will belong to countries that deliver the greatest economic and social value per unit of energy, infrastructure, and resource.
Notably, the UK is uniquely positioned to lead this shift, in part because of all its existing problems, such as high energy costs, grid constraints, complex planning systems, and strong public scrutiny.
This confluence of issues means the UK is already operating under the conditions that many other AI economies will soon face, giving it a head start in terms of innovation in efficiency, system design, and coordination.
“The UK is at a crossroads; with the opportunity to become the next green AI superpower, if we seize the moment,” said Tim Flagg, chief executive of UKAI.
"We already have the foundations: world-class research, strong innovation, and hard-won experience operating under energy and infrastructure constraints," Flagg added.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"That gives us a genuine opportunity to lead, and to export Green British AI to a global market that is starting to face the same challenges and require the solutions that we are pioneering. But this window will not stay open for long, we need to act now.”
How will a ‘green AI’ strategy work?
The report sets out four mutually reinforcing priorities that together define a Green AI strategy: integrated infrastructure, fairer pricing, targeted innovation, and smarter systems.
UKAI has also called on the government to make green AI a national priority, while building consumer trust in AI.
It should prioritize the early development of shared technical, data, and governance standards to ensure interoperability across AI, energy, and infrastructure systems by default.
Elsewhere, greater support for research will be needed, according to the trade group, which called for the creation and support of a small number of AI and energy-focused “living labs” to act as real world testbeds.
The public sector has a part to play
Public sector procurement could be key to shaping and scaling effective ecosystems in the medium-term, according to UKAI. This will help support open and federated approaches.
A dedicated industry-led body with responsibility for building, coordinating, and scaling the "Green AI mission" will also be required.
"The future success of the UK’s AI sector will be determined less by the pace of technical innovation alone, and more by the interconnected systems approach that enables AI to be deployed at scale. Energy, infrastructure, markets, regulation, and coordination are no longer peripheral considerations; they are now decisive," the report concludes.
"For the UK, this creates both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge is that many of the constraints holding back AI growth are structural and cross-cutting. The opportunity is that these are precisely the areas where the UK can differentiate itself."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Open source project scraps bug bounty scheme over AI 'slop' submissions
News Curl isn’t the only open source project inundated with AI slop submissions
-
90% of companies are woefully unprepared for quantum security threats
News Quantum security threats are coming, but a Bain & Company survey shows systems aren't yet in place to prevent widespread chaos
-
AI’s future rests on copper, and global supply shortages could hamper big tech infrastructure plans
News Copper supply bottlenecks could put a huge dent future big tech infrastructure plans
-
Google drops $4.75bn on data center and energy firm Intersect
News The investment marks the latest move from Google to boost its infrastructure sustainability credentials
-
US data center power demand forecast to hit 106GW by 2035, report warns
News BloombergNEF research reveals a sharp 36% jump in energy forecasts as "hyperscale" projects reshape the American grid
-
UK channel firms are ‘leading the way’ in AI networking readiness
News Westcon-Comstor's latest research reveals that 43% of UK partners now offer AI-integrated network services as fresh opportunities beckon
-
From underground bunkers to 'data spas' and the 'floating cloud', Lenovo is getting creative with future data center ideas
News Lenovo might have its head in the clouds with some ideas, but other radical solutions are already in operation
-
Cisco wants to take AI closer to the edge
News The new “integrated computing platform” from Cisco aims to support AI workloads at the edge
-
UK to host largest European GPU cluster under £11 billion Nvidia investment plans
News Nvidia says the UK will host Europe’s largest GPU cluster, totaling 120,000 Blackwell GPUs by the end of 2026, in a major boost for the country’s sovereign compute capacity.
-
Majority of English data centers use less water than a 'typical leisure center' as operators embrace new cooling methods
News England’s data centers are surprisingly efficient when it comes to water consumption