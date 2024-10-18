Bridging the gap: How security teams can engage developers in security programs
How security teams can engage developers in security programs
Looking to enhance your cybersecurity but not sure how to effectively involve your developers?
Snyk’s latest whitepaper, Bridging the Gap: Engaging Developers in Security Programs will help you:
- Understand the developer mindset to foster a collaborative culture
- Overcome challenges like limited security awareness among developers and building a resilient application infrastructure
Download now
Provided by Snyk
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.