Notepad++ hackers remained undetected and pushed malicious updates for six months – here’s who’s responsible, how they did it, and how to check if you’ve been affected
Notepad++ users should ensure they’re running the latest version of the open source software
Threat actors remained undetected for months and distributed malicious updates to Notepad++ users after breaching the popular text editor software, developers have revealed.
In a blog post, lead developer Don Ho said a preliminary investigation into the incident showed hackers went undetected for around six months, with those responsible believed to be a state-affiliated threat group.
“The incident began from June 2025. Multiple independent security researchers have assessed that the threat actor is likely a Chinese state-sponsored group, which would explain the highly selective targeting observed during the campaign,” he wrote.
Ho added that the “infrastructure-level compromise” allowed threat actors to “intercept and redirect update traffic”, with the source of the incident stemming from a hosting provider rather than vulnerabilities within the open source software itself.
“Traffic from certain targeted users was selectively redirected to attacker-controlled served malicious update manifests,” Ho explained.
The confirmation follows several weeks of speculation over a potential breach. In early December, security researcher Kevin Beaumont penned a blog post revealing he’d heard from three separate organizations who’d all experienced security incidents with Notepad++.
How Notepad++ was breached
According to Ho, details on the “exact technical mechanism” behind the breach are yet to be determined pending a comprehensive probe.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
What we do know so far is that Notepad++ was operated through a shared hosting server and that the incident began in June 2025.
Through this compromised server, attackers were able to manipulate requests from WinGUp, Notepad++’s native updater tool. It’s from here that threat actors were able to redirect users to malicious servers.
The now-former hosting provider confirmed this shared server was compromised until 2 September 2025. Yet despite losing server access, attackers “maintained credentials to internal services” which enabled them to continue distributing malicious updates to users until 2 December.
“Remediation and security hardening” updates were completed by 2 December, according to Ho, which blocked further activity.
Who’s behind the Notepad++ breach?
A separate investigation by Rapid7 Labs attributed the breach to a Chinese APT group, Lotus Blossom.
According to researchers, the state-affiliated group has been active since 2009 and has a reputation for “targeted espionage campaigns” against organizations in Southeast Asia and Central America.
“Our investigation identified a security incident stemming from a sophisticated compromise of the infrastructure hosting Notepad++, which was subsequently used to deliver a previously undocumented custom backdoor, which we have dubbed Chrysalis,” the company noted in an advisory.
What users need to know
As Beaumont noted in his December blog post, Notepad++ issued an update to release version 8.8.8 in November. This patch aimed to “harden the Notepad++ Updater from being hijacked to deliver something… note Notepad++”.
While Beaumont advised users to confirm they’re running a version of the software from 8.8.8 or higher, developers have since urged users to ensure they’re running 8.9.1 or higher.
“I recommend downloading v8.9.1 (which includes the relevant security enhancement) and running the installer to update your Notepad++ manually,” Ho said.
“With these changes and reinforcements, I believe the situation has been fully resolved. Fingers crossed.”
In terms of indicators of compromise (IOCs), Ho noted in his blog post that there are none to share at present.
That doesn’t mean users are left complete in the dark, however. Rapid7’s advisory on the campaign does include IOCs for users who want to clarify whether devices have been targeted.
Cassius Edison, COO of Closed Door Security, said the severity of the breach is “hard to understate” and users should take immediate steps to establish if they’re impacted.
“It’s vital that users ensure their software is updated to the latest version, especially on systems connected to larger networks,” he said.
“The maintainer for Notepad++ has switched to a new host for updates, and has started to implement stricter verification of update binaries on the client side, which should hopefully mitigate any further hijacking attempts moving forward."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Phantom firms: The rise of fraudulent cybersecurity vendors
Industry Insights Channel partners need systematic vendor vetting to combat rising phantom firm scams
-
Snowflake and OpenAI are teaming up to help enterprises capitalize on their "most valuable asset"
News OpenAI models and tools will now be embedded within the Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex platforms
-
CISA’s interim chief uploaded sensitive documents to a public version of ChatGPT – security experts explain why you should never do that
News The incident at CISA raises yet more concerns about the rise of ‘shadow AI’ and data protection risks
-
Former Google engineer convicted of economic espionage after stealing thousands of secret AI, supercomputing documents
News Linwei Ding told Chinese investors he could build a world-class supercomputer
-
90% of companies are woefully unprepared for quantum security threats – analysts say they need to get a move on
News Quantum security threats are coming, but a Bain & Company survey shows systems aren't yet in place to prevent widespread chaos
-
LastPass issues alert as customers targeted in new phishing campaign
News LastPass has urged customers to be on the alert for phishing emails amidst an ongoing scam campaign that encourages users to backup vaults.
-
NCSC names and shames pro-Russia hacktivist group amid escalating DDoS attacks on UK public services
News Russia-linked hacktivists are increasingly trying to cause chaos for UK organizations
-
An AWS CodeBuild vulnerability could’ve caused supply chain chaos – luckily a fix was applied before disaster struck
News A single misconfiguration could have allowed attackers to inject malicious code to launch a platform-wide compromise
-
There’s a dangerous new ransomware variant on the block – and cyber experts warn it’s flying under the radar
News The new DeadLock ransomware family is taking off in the wild, researchers warn
-
Supply chain and AI security in the spotlight for cyber leaders in 2026
News Organizations are sharpening their focus on supply chain security and shoring up AI systems