Building a world-class security champions program

Whitepapers
By
published

The first point of contact for security-related questions

Building a World-Class Security Champions Program
(Image credit: Snyk)

Embedding Security Champions within development teams can effectively scale their security efforts in your organization. This decentralized method ensures consistent application of security practices across all projects and teams. 

Snyk’s latest technical guide outlines 7 steps to establish a successful security champions program in your organization.

Download now

Provided by Snyk

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.