Cloud-Native Cyber Resilience with Clumio by Commvault

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Cloud-Native Cyber Resilience with Clumio by Commvault
(Image credit: Commvault)

Cloud-Native Cyber Resilience That Recovers Fast

Snapshots, versioning, and native backups promise protection—until you actually need to restore at scale. When ransomware strikes, a bad script wipes production data, or AI pipelines corrupt lakehouse tables, recovery speed becomes the only metric that matters.

Join cloud resilience experts to see how Clumio delivers air-gapped, recovery-first protection for AWS, built to restore massive environments in minutes, not days.

In this session, you’ll learn how to:

  • Isolate backups from your AWS account with SecureVault’s immutable, air-gapped protection 
  • Recover S3 and DynamoDB data rapidly with point-in-time precision using Clumio Backtrack 
  • Restore clean data at scale — without complex rebuilds or temporary buckets 
  • Protect modern AI data lakehouses, including Apache Iceberg on AWS 
  • Minimize downtime and operational disruption during ransomware or accidental data loss events 

Register now to see Clumio’s recovery-first architecture in action.

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