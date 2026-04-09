Cloud-Native Cyber Resilience with Clumio by Commvault

Cloud-Native Cyber Resilience That Recovers Fast

Snapshots, versioning, and native backups promise protection—until you actually need to restore at scale. When ransomware strikes, a bad script wipes production data, or AI pipelines corrupt lakehouse tables, recovery speed becomes the only metric that matters.

Join cloud resilience experts to see how Clumio delivers air-gapped, recovery-first protection for AWS, built to restore massive environments in minutes, not days.

In this session, you’ll learn how to:

Isolate backups from your AWS account with SecureVault’s immutable, air-gapped protection

with SecureVault’s immutable, air-gapped protection Recover S3 and DynamoDB data rapidly with point-in-time precision using Clumio Backtrack

with point-in-time precision using Clumio Backtrack Restore clean data at scale — without complex rebuilds or temporary buckets

— without complex rebuilds or temporary buckets Protect modern AI data lakehouses , including Apache Iceberg on AWS

, including Apache Iceberg on AWS Minimize downtime and operational disruption during ransomware or accidental data loss events

Register now to see Clumio’s recovery-first architecture in action.