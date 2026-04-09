Cloud-Native Cyber Resilience with Clumio by Commvault
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Cloud-Native Cyber Resilience That Recovers Fast
Snapshots, versioning, and native backups promise protection—until you actually need to restore at scale. When ransomware strikes, a bad script wipes production data, or AI pipelines corrupt lakehouse tables, recovery speed becomes the only metric that matters.
Join cloud resilience experts to see how Clumio delivers air-gapped, recovery-first protection for AWS, built to restore massive environments in minutes, not days.
In this session, you’ll learn how to:
- Isolate backups from your AWS account with SecureVault’s immutable, air-gapped protection
- Recover S3 and DynamoDB data rapidly with point-in-time precision using Clumio Backtrack
- Restore clean data at scale — without complex rebuilds or temporary buckets
- Protect modern AI data lakehouses, including Apache Iceberg on AWS
- Minimize downtime and operational disruption during ransomware or accidental data loss events
Register now to see Clumio’s recovery-first architecture in action.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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