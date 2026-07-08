IBM targets data center efficiency gains with new z17 and LinuxONE offerings
Cost, data center footprint, and performance improvements are coming for IBM Z and LinuxONE customers
IBM has cut the ribbon on a series of new mainframe offerings as the tech giant eyes data center efficiency gains.
The new IBM z17 and IBM LinuxONE 5 series mark the first time the company is offering rackmount options alongside single frame systems.
According to Tom McPherson, general manager for IBM Z and LinuxONE, the move here aims to help customers consolidate data center footprints without sacrificing performance.
“The number of mission-critical workloads is rising at an incredible pace, forcing organizations to make tough decisions about performance, AI integration, and infrastructure footprint,” McPherson commented.
“With these new IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE systems, we’re making it easier to run workloads where they make the most sense, while opening the door for a wider range of organizations to benefit from these technologies for the first time.”
IBM eyes data center flexibility
The new IBM z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations support up to 82 cores and 18TB of memory across two processor drawers, according to IBM. The company said this represents a 20% increase in core count alongside a 12% increase in memory capacity.
The IBM z17 single frame is a fully packaged solution in an IBM rack designed to operate as a “complete enclosed unit ready to deploy now”.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
With the IBM z17 rackmount, customers will have the option to install IBM Z components within their own industry-standard racks.
The company noted that customers can also co-locate IBM equipment with third-party components to “achieve the best fit-for-purpose installation” based on their needs.
“Each system is designed to help organisations reclaim space, improve energy efficiency, and integrate seamlessly into existing environments,” the company said in a blog post.
LinuxONE upgrades target AI performance
Elsewhere, the new IBM LinuxONE series comes in two dedicated configurations: the Rockhopper 5 and LinuxONE 5 Express options.
The Rockhopper 5 series is a “scalable, multi-drawer” configuration designed specifically for high-density workloads, according to IBM.
This comes equipped with on-chip AI acceleration features, as well as confidential computing and post-quantum cryptography capabilities in both single frame and rackmount configurations.
Meanwhile, the LinuxONE 5 Express option offers the same capabilities, albeit in a compact configuration. IBM said these are designed for smaller workloads, with a particular focus placed on cost-efficiency and scalability.
The z17 single frame and rackmount configurations, IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 5, and IBM LinuxONE 5 Express series will be generally available for customers from 12 August.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.