Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026

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Published In Whitepapers
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026
(Image credit: IBM)

New global research from IBM and Ponemon Institute reveals how AI-driven attacks are growing and how new threats from frontier AI models are forcing a global reckoning on security spending.
– Areas of agentic AI use in the SOC
– Types of controls used to secure NHIs
– Prevalence of encryption technology for securing data
– Prevalence of post-quantum cryptography projects
– Types of controls to secure cryptography
– Breach cost reduction from using secret lifecycle management tools

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