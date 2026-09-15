Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026
New global research from IBM and Ponemon Institute reveals how AI-driven attacks are growing and how new threats from frontier AI models are forcing a global reckoning on security spending.
– Areas of agentic AI use in the SOC
– Types of controls used to secure NHIs
– Prevalence of encryption technology for securing data
– Prevalence of post-quantum cryptography projects
– Types of controls to secure cryptography
– Breach cost reduction from using secret lifecycle management tools
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