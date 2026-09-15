Why AI-scale infrastructure depends on a new era of power delivery for MSPs

As AI initiatives scale, managed service providers are under pressure to help customers deploy new capabilities quickly while enhancing quality and controlling costs. But behind the scenes, engineers are running into a quiet bottleneck—power delivery at a reasonable cost.

Modern AI compute is increasingly limited by how quickly and efficiently engineers can deliver power to processors, accelerators and memory. For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), that makes power delivery more than an engineering issue. It becomes a strategic consideration that affects capacity planning, operating costs, cooling requirements and the ability to scale customer environments reliably. The challenge is not having enough watts—it’s getting those watts to the right place, with minimal latency, without excess heat, all while managing operational costs to keep revenue in check.

MSPs that overcome the AI power problem will be the ones that treat power not as an afterthought, but as a foundational pillar of performance, efficiency and scalability.

Why power density matters to MSP service delivery

A decade ago, a 200 W GPU was considered massive. Today, single AI accelerators regularly exceed 600 W, and full server boards can draw 5–10 kW.

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That power needs to be delivered across a variety of distances, to multiple voltage domains, and respond in nanoseconds as workloads shift. Every bit of distance, impedance or delay creates loss, droop , and heat, hindering scalability and delivery service.

In short: as computing density grows, power density becomes the new productivity limiter.

This shift has also changed how engineers think about system-level design. Instead of optimizing only compute capability, architects must now consider the electrical and thermal realities that shape what is actually achievable.

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High-performance silicon is only as good as the infrastructure that supports it, and many organizations are discovering that traditional power-delivery networks were never designed for bursty, AI-driven workloads. For customers and MSPs alike, these workloads demand not just more power, but more responsiveness and stability than previous generations ever required.

Leveraging power innovation to build customer trust

One emerging approach to this power delivery challenge is moving voltage regulation closer to—or even beneath—the silicon itself. Integrated voltage regulation (IVR) technologies are designed to deliver cleaner, faster, and more localized power that scales with chip demands.

For MSPs, these advances can support more predictable performance, better energy efficiency, and infrastructure designs that are easier to scale across customer deployments. Some of the positive outcomes associated with these advanced IVR solutions include:

Higher current density compared with traditional discrete regulators, enabling denser AI infrastructure and serving modern AI workloads.

Efficiency improvements by reducing long power-delivery paths and associated transmission losses.

Low thermal resistance to dissipate power losses in a constrained environment, supporting more reliable performance and reduced cooling requirements.

These improvements are not incremental gains—they enable entire system architectures that were previously constrained by power delivery. This means a more profitable, effective, and efficient infrastructure that MSPs and customers can trust.

Building delivery-driven AI infrastructure

With IVRs and other localized power-delivery technologies, GPUs, CPUs, and custom AI accelerators can sustain higher operating frequencies under dynamic workloads by reducing impedance and minimizing voltage droop. This translates to:

Data centers can deliver more compute per watt and reduce cooling overhead, improving the economics of managed AI services.

Edge and distributed deployments can operate more efficiently, helping MSPs support AI use cases closer to customer environments.

Compact, modular designs can simplify scaling and make it easier to standardize AI infrastructure across multiple customer deployments.

Instead of designing around power constraints, system architects can now design with power as an enabler of AI services.

Looking ahead

As more businesses and MSPs move towards AI to automate workflows and streamline services, power delivery for scaling AI must evolve too. The next wave of competitive advantage will not come only from smarter models or faster chips; it will also come from power architectures that help providers deliver performance, efficiency and control costs-- at scale.

For MSPs, the opportunity is clear: now is the time to reassess whether your AI infrastructure strategy can support the performance, efficiency and scalability your customers will expect next.

Providers that invest early in smarter power-delivery architectures will be better positioned to differentiate their services, protect margins and lead customers confidently into the next phase of AI adoption.