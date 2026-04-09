Cracking the Code: Recover 99% Faster from Cyber Attacks

Improve your cyber recovery plan and minimize downtime after your next cyber attack. Join ESG’s lead analyst, Nathan McAfee, along with experts from Commvault and Microsoft, as they unpack key findings from interviews with customers across nine industries.Discover how leading organizations cut downtime, strengthened resilience, and recovered with confidence using Commvault Cloud, built on Microsoft Azure.You’ll gain insights and actionable strategies for achieving:

99% faster recovery: How Cleanroom Recovery, built on Microsoft Azure, brings environments back online in minutes, not days.

How Cleanroom Recovery, built on Microsoft Azure, brings environments back online in minutes, not days. 94% faster rebuild: Why recovering entire application stacks (not just data) in minutes changes the game.

Why recovering entire application stacks (not just data) in minutes changes the game. 30x improvement in testing frequency: How customers are reducing testing time by 99% to increase testing frequency and stay ahead of potential issues.

When cyber resilience is on the line, backups alone aren’t enough. Commvault and Microsoft deliver recovery-first solutions that support data security, cloud protection, and platform integrity across Azure workloads that help organizations achieve minimum viability.