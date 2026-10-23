A spate of cyber attacks has rocked Japan – and it's spooked lawmakers

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has called on the government to establish a cybersecurity task force to strengthen defenses against AI.

The call to action follows an emergency meeting of the LDP’s National Cybersecurity Strategy Headquarters (NCSH).

Hosted on 9 October, Masaaki Taira, head of the NCSH, declared Japan in “a state of emergency in cyber space”.

The announcement comes as a series of cyber attacks have disrupted more than 20 companies across transport, retail, finance, and cloud services, according to the Financial Times.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

Rail operator JR East reported the loss of 1.67 million email addresses, while car rental company Times Car lost a large number of customer driving licence scans. Meanwhile, cloud services provider IDC Frontier reported a ransomware attack that reportedly linked data leaks to hundreds of businesses.

In the financial sector, Japan’s financial regulator warned banks against accepting driving licences to open new accounts, following reports from Reuters that nine banks had been hacked using AI .

An investigation by Japanese IT company Macnica found that Japan has been hit with 119 cyber attacks this year as of 6 October, with 68% occurring since July, marking a sharp increase from 86 recorded attacks in 2025 and 62 in 2024.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI is accelerating the attack frequency

An investigation by the Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (JPCERT) into the attack servers found attackers used AI tools to "scan for known vulnerabilities and conduct attacks via APIs”.

JPCERT noted that evidence was found of attackers analyzing APK files to detect vulnerabilities such as Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF).

Additionally, Japanese security firm GMO Cybersecurity, cited by The Japan Times, alleged that a Chinese-developed AI tool was deployed in cyber attacks against companies in retail, finance, and e-commerce.

Nobuo Miwa, president of Tokyo-based cybersecurity firm S&J Corp, told Reuters that AI makes cyber attacks faster, cheaper, and harder to detect because “AI doesn’t get tired”.

He added, “Japan is essentially being subjected to carpet bombing.”

Building a defense against AI

Reports suggest that Japan’s ageing cyber infrastructure has left it vulnerable to these attacks. With AI making the work easier for attackers, the LDP is aiming to build cyber resilience by establishing a cybersecurity task force under a new headquarters to strengthen defenses using AI as a tool.

Although the plan is yet to be formally submitted to the Japanese Prime Minister's office, the proposal would encourage defenders to adopt AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions and call on regulators to assist small and medium-sized businesses in detecting attacks targeting them.

Mihoko Matsubara, chief cybersecurity strategist at Japan’s NTT Corporation, told ITPro that the LDP's proposal aims to relieve public anxiety by breaking down organizational silos and helping defenders adopt AI-enabled tools.

“Once formalized, the LDP recommendations would help CISOs secure more cybersecurity budget and invest in security hygiene that was overdue because of resource constraints,” Matsubara said.

She added that government-funded support for SMBs would also help strengthen supply chain security. “This would ultimately contribute to the overall resilience of the Japanese economy and industry.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.