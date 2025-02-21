Developer security best practices in a fast growing tech company

Maintain developer satisfaction and productivity

Developer security best practices in a fast growing tech company
Fast-growing tech companies move at breakneck speed—but security can’t be left behind. That’s why Snyk created 6 Best Practices for Developer Security in the Technology Industry—a cheat sheet designed to help your teams build and ship secure software without slowing down innovation.

Inside, you’ll discover:

  • How to integrate developer-first security tools seamlessly into your workflow
  • Strategies for securing AI-generated code to prevent hidden vulnerabilities
  • AI-powered remediation techniques to automate fixes and reduce developer burden

