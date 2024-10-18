From basics to best practices: Building a strong AppSec program
Make it harder for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities
Are you aiming to build a stronger AppSec program but unsure how to effectively involve your developers?
Inside you’ll learn how to select the right SAST and SCA tools, foster a security-centric developer culture, and address slow tool performance while building a resilient application infrastructure.
