Generative AI has made social engineering attacks like phishing and impersonation faster, more convincing, and harder to detect than ever before. Cybercriminals are impersonating people, brands, and agents across email, fake websites, texts, and deepfake calls.

In this special edition of the ITPro Podcast, host Jane McCallion sits down with Daniel Oxley, EMEA Technical Lead at Doppel, the Agentic Platform for Social Engineering Defense, to explore the business of social engineering.

Tune in to discover:

The Rise of Real-Time Deepfakes: How attackers use unscripted, AI-driven voice and video clones to impersonate CEOs and trick finance teams into wiring funds.

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Mapping the Attacker’s Infrastructure: How defenders track malicious campaigns like breadcrumbs—from fake Google and Facebook ads down to WhatsApp groups—and take them offline before victims click.

Enablement Over Punishment: Why traditional, punitive security training fails, and how "people pen-testing" with simulated deepfakes empowers staff to spot sophisticated fakes in the wild.

Download now to learn how security teams can fight AI with AI—and stay one step ahead of threats that look and sound just like your colleagues.