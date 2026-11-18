Microsoft wants to make Copilot the new “OS for work”, according to CEO Satya Nadella , with the tech giant embarking on a sweeping update.

During his opening keynote at the company’s annual Ignite conference in San Francisco, Nadella detailed the company’s plans to build a “frontier ecosystem” that places Copilot (and humans) at the center.

“I always find it grounding, helpful to always start with our mission, which is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more,” he told attendees.

“In today’s world, that means one singular thing, which is how do we collectively build out that frontier ecosystem?”.

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Nadella said enterprises need to “parlay” technological advances into real outcomes for users. Despite claims of AI-induced obsolescence across workforces, Nadella noted that humans will still be kept at the “center of it all”.

That’s not to say that AI agents won’t have a key role, however. Indeed, the tech giant appears intent on transforming Copilot from a mere AI assistant to the foundational layer from which all knowledge work takes place moving forward.

The company announced the general availability of Word, PowerPoint, and Excel within Copilot, for example. Copilot Home will also act as a “single starting point” for features such as Chat and Cowork .

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Copilot Auto, meanwhile, will act as a “smart router for Copilot that dynamically picks the right models and effort for your task, optimizing for quality, speed, and cost”.

“Copilot is the new operating system for work,” Nadella told attendees. “It brings together all of the form factors of human-computer interaction, whether it’s Chat or Cowork or Code or Autopilot, all into one experience.”

Nadella noted that this new approach will also bring together “disparate categories” of work, from software engineering to business process applications.

“Apps are just plugins to Copilot, and underlying this is a model system that matches the right intelligence to the right context, and the right form factor to accomplish any task you may have.”

The rise of the agentic OS

Framing Copilot as a foundational operating system for agentic orchestration is by no means a new trend. We’ve witnessed this before with other tech giants over the last two years.

As ITPro reported from Dreamforce 2025 , Salesforce outlined its plans to transform Slack from a simple communications platform to an agentic operating system.

The platform now serves as a single point of contact for most of Salesforce’s agentic AI services, underpinned by integration with core CRM services and data storage platforms.

Microsoft is taking a similar approach. Underlying the Copilot push is Work IQ, the context layer that provides agents with everything they need to perform tasks.

Nadella described this as “perhaps the most important data asset you have” moving forward.

“It has a deep understanding of the people, its relationships to other people, your emails, your meetings, chats, projects that make up all of the fabric of work,” he said.

This will play a vital role moving forward, Nadella noted, particularly given the tech giant is expanding Copilot to cover domain-specific roles, spanning sales, finance, legal, and more.

“We’re organizing the skills, the connectors, the plugins, to all of the business applications so that you can access them from the Copilot surface areas,” he added.

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